Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage at Maha Kumbh

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Sabir Hussain from Bareilly, following the emergence of a video showing him making incendiary remarks about women at the Maha Kumbh, police officials announced on Friday.

The case, registered under Section 353 of the BNS, accuses Hussain of spreading false information and rumors. Concerns have arisen regarding Hussain's comment that depicted women being mistreated under the Yogi Adityanath government.

Police sources report that Hussain's statements have deeply offended the Hindu community, causing widespread anger. The search for Hussain is ongoing as authorities intensify their investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)