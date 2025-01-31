Left Menu

Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage at Maha Kumbh

An FIR has been filed against Sabir Hussain from Bareilly for making inflammatory remarks about women at the Maha Kumbh. The viral video has incited anger among the Hindu community. Police are investigating the source of the video and looking for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:48 IST
A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Sabir Hussain from Bareilly, following the emergence of a video showing him making incendiary remarks about women at the Maha Kumbh, police officials announced on Friday.

The case, registered under Section 353 of the BNS, accuses Hussain of spreading false information and rumors. Concerns have arisen regarding Hussain's comment that depicted women being mistreated under the Yogi Adityanath government.

Police sources report that Hussain's statements have deeply offended the Hindu community, causing widespread anger. The search for Hussain is ongoing as authorities intensify their investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

