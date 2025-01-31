India's Historic Leap in Defence and Border Security
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted India's significant initiatives to bolster border defence and internal security, emphasizing self-reliance in the defence sector. Key achievements include the Make for the World initiative, the commissioning of Indian-built warships and submarines, and development projects like border roads and the Vibrant Villages Programme.
President Droupadi Murmu praised India's remarkable strides in enhancing border security and internal defence in a joint session of Parliament on Friday.
She applauded the government's efforts towards self-reliance, particularly in the defence sector, marked by projects such as Make for the World, and commissioning of indigenous warships and submarines. These steps are generating significant employment opportunities across the nation.
Modern infrastructure developments, including new tunnels, are augmenting defence capabilities and boosting tourism, while the Vibrant Villages Programme focuses on the development of border villages.
