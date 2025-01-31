Left Menu

Jitendra Chaudhury Re-Elected as Tripura CPI(M) Secretary

CPI(M) has re-elected Jitendra Chaudhury as its Tripura unit secretary. A 61-member state committee has been formed, including six women. The decision was made during the party's 24th state conference, aiming to strengthen the party and restore democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:58 IST
The CPI(M) has reaffirmed its confidence in Jitendra Chaudhury, re-electing him as the secretary of the party's Tripura unit. This decision was made unanimously at the 24th state conference held by the party.

A newly constituted state committee of 61 members, which notably includes six women, was also announced. This was confirmed by senior party leader Pabitra Kar.

The conference, which spanned three days starting January 29, also featured addresses by veteran leader Prakash Karat and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar during a large rally. Chaudhury expressed his gratitude and outlined his goals of strengthening the party and restoring democratic values and constitutional order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

