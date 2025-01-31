Kerala Fishermen Take Stand Against Offshore Mining
The Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee has called a statewide hartal on February 27 to protest against the central government's offshore mining decision. Fishermen and fish distributors from across the state will participate. Leaders urge the government to revoke its decision due to environmental concerns.
Kerala's fishermen unions, united under the Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee, have announced a hartal on February 27. The protest targets the central government's contentious decision to permit offshore mining along the state's coast.
In a media briefing held on Friday, the committee's chairperson, Congress leader T N Prathapan, confirmed that fishermen and fish distributors from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram will support the hartal, leading to a complete shutdown of fish markets across the state.
Concerns are rising among local leaders, including General Convenor and CPI(M) MLA P P Chitharanjan, over potential ecological harm, as five regions have been earmarked for sand mining. The unity of the fisheries community reflects a growing opposition demanding the central government retract the decision.
