Kerala Fishermen Take Stand Against Offshore Mining

Kerala's fishermen unions, united under the Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee, have announced a hartal on February 27. The protest targets the central government's contentious decision to permit offshore mining along the state's coast.

In a media briefing held on Friday, the committee's chairperson, Congress leader T N Prathapan, confirmed that fishermen and fish distributors from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram will support the hartal, leading to a complete shutdown of fish markets across the state.

Concerns are rising among local leaders, including General Convenor and CPI(M) MLA P P Chitharanjan, over potential ecological harm, as five regions have been earmarked for sand mining. The unity of the fisheries community reflects a growing opposition demanding the central government retract the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)