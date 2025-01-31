Left Menu

Kerala Fishermen Take Stand Against Offshore Mining

The Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee has called a statewide hartal on February 27 to protest against the central government's offshore mining decision. Fishermen and fish distributors from across the state will participate. Leaders urge the government to revoke its decision due to environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:39 IST
Kerala Fishermen Take Stand Against Offshore Mining
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's fishermen unions, united under the Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee, have announced a hartal on February 27. The protest targets the central government's contentious decision to permit offshore mining along the state's coast.

In a media briefing held on Friday, the committee's chairperson, Congress leader T N Prathapan, confirmed that fishermen and fish distributors from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram will support the hartal, leading to a complete shutdown of fish markets across the state.

Concerns are rising among local leaders, including General Convenor and CPI(M) MLA P P Chitharanjan, over potential ecological harm, as five regions have been earmarked for sand mining. The unity of the fisheries community reflects a growing opposition demanding the central government retract the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025