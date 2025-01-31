Dramatic Crash: Independent Candidate's Office Hit in Delhi
An independent candidate, Rambir Shokeen, was injured after a car crashed into his office in Delhi. Shokeen, linked to a jailed gangster, suspects foul play by opposition parties. Police, after reviewing CCTV footage, are investigating the incident, citing an attempt by the driver to avoid a motorcycle.
- Country:
- India
An independent candidate named Rambir Shokeen was injured when a speeding vehicle collided with his office in Delhi's Mundka area.
The dramatic incident, captured on CCTV, showed the car swerving to avoid a biker and then crashing into Shokeen's premises. Police say the driver tried to avoid a hard collision after hitting the motorcycle.
Shokeen, who is linked to jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, has accused opposition parties of staging the attack. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the crash. Shokeen has a controversial history, including a past arrest under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
