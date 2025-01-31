Dramatic Crash: Independent Candidate's Office Hit in Delhi

An independent candidate named Rambir Shokeen was injured when a speeding vehicle collided with his office in Delhi's Mundka area.

The dramatic incident, captured on CCTV, showed the car swerving to avoid a biker and then crashing into Shokeen's premises. Police say the driver tried to avoid a hard collision after hitting the motorcycle.

Shokeen, who is linked to jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, has accused opposition parties of staging the attack. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the crash. Shokeen has a controversial history, including a past arrest under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)