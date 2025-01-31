Hamas Set to Release Hostages in High-Stakes Exchange
Hamas plans to release three hostages, including a dual U.S. citizen, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. This follows the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust after a Hamas attack. More than 47,000 Palestinians have died amid conflicts, with Israel's military conducting extensive operations.
In a significant development, the Palestinian militant group Hamas announced its intention to release three hostages, including a dual U.S. citizen, amid an ongoing exchange for Palestinian prisoners. This move comes following the deadly attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023.
The hostages, including Yarden Bibas, father of two young kidnapped children, and Israeli-American Keith Siegel, are set to be freed. The release is part of a complex negotiation involving the release of Palestinian prisoners and follows previous exchanges.
The truce, designed to halt over 15 months of conflict, has enabled a surge of humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, tensions remain high as both sides navigate the precarious agreement that could reshape the region's future political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
