Bribery Bust: MNREGA Official Nabbed in Ratlam

In a significant development, an official from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district was apprehended on charges of bribery.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Amit Batti, arrested Manish Lalawat, an assistant accounts officer, in Alot town as he accepted a Rs 15,000 bribe.

The arrest came after allegations surfaced that Lalawat demanded an 8% commission to process a Rs 2 lakh payment to a beneficiary of the Nandan Faloddyan Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)