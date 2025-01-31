Bribery Bust: MNREGA Official Nabbed in Ratlam
An assistant accounts officer from the MNREGA in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested for accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe. The official, Manish Lalawat, allegedly took the bribe to clear a Rs 2 lakh payment related to the Nandan Faloddyan Yojana, demanding an 8% commission.
In a significant development, an official from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district was apprehended on charges of bribery.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Amit Batti, arrested Manish Lalawat, an assistant accounts officer, in Alot town as he accepted a Rs 15,000 bribe.
The arrest came after allegations surfaced that Lalawat demanded an 8% commission to process a Rs 2 lakh payment to a beneficiary of the Nandan Faloddyan Yojana.
