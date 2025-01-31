Left Menu

Bribery Bust: MNREGA Official Nabbed in Ratlam

An assistant accounts officer from the MNREGA in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested for accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe. The official, Manish Lalawat, allegedly took the bribe to clear a Rs 2 lakh payment related to the Nandan Faloddyan Yojana, demanding an 8% commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:21 IST
Bribery Bust: MNREGA Official Nabbed in Ratlam
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, an official from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district was apprehended on charges of bribery.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Amit Batti, arrested Manish Lalawat, an assistant accounts officer, in Alot town as he accepted a Rs 15,000 bribe.

The arrest came after allegations surfaced that Lalawat demanded an 8% commission to process a Rs 2 lakh payment to a beneficiary of the Nandan Faloddyan Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025