Iceberg of Corruption: Punjab's Drug Bust Demands Wider Probe

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has demanded an independent investigation into the arrest of a woman constable, Amandeep Kaur, found with drugs. He claims this incident highlights deeper systemic issues within Punjab under the current government, urging accountability and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:45 IST
Punjab Congress president, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, has called for an independent investigation following the arrest of constable Amandeep Kaur, who was caught with 17.71 grams of heroin in Bathinda. Warring emphasized that this incident uncovers more profound issues in Punjab's law enforcement system.

Expressing doubt over the Punjab Police's ability to conduct a fair probe, Warring described the case as emblematic of the broader relapse happening under the AAP's governance. He highlighted fears among citizens as gang activities appear unchecked, criticizing the government's failing anti-drug measures.

Warring further demanded that electoral processes be protected from manipulation, citing concerns over Maharashtra's voter list changes. The Congress leader urged vigilance among party members to safeguard democracy, while emphasizing the people's heavy financial burden due to state debts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

