West Bengal Teachers' Uprising: A Tale of Alleged Corruption and Betrayal

Teachers in West Bengal, distressed after losing jobs upon a Supreme Court verdict, confront Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of corruption and offering temporary solace without solutions. Banerjee claims a conspiracy targets the education system, vowing to defend unjustly terminated teachers. A large-scale movement seems imminent.

Teacher Suman Biswas, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Teacher Meenakshi Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated discourse over job terminations, teachers in West Bengal, who lost their posts following a Supreme Court decision, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration of corruption and insufficient redress. They claim the CM offered meager consolation without addressing the core issues.

Suman Biswas, a former teacher, criticized the state government's actions, citing involvement in systemic corruption and alleging bribery in job allocation. He expressed a determination to resist, urging public intervention and calling for the identification of non-corrupt employees.

Another ex-teacher, Meenakshi Singh, contested claims of ineligibility, demanding proof for the state's accusations. Meanwhile, Banerjee alleged a plot against the education sector, highlighting her stance against the Supreme Court's decision and her commitment to job security for the deserving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

