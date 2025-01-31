Left Menu

Congress Demands Action in MP Manoj Kumar's Assault Case

The Congress criticized the attack on MP Manoj Kumar and urged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for clarity over JD(U)'s role. The party insists on arrests and punishment for the culprits. Kumar, a Dalit Congress leader, was injured in a road rage incident with allegations against BJP and JD(U) workers.

The Congress strongly criticized the assault on Sasaram MP Manoj Kumar, calling for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to clarify JD(U)'s role in the incident.

The party demanded swift arrests and harsh penalties for those responsible. MP Manoj Kumar was injured critically after allegedly being attacked in a road rage incident in Kaimur, Bihar.

Party leaders, in a press conference, accused BJP and JD(U) workers of involvement, highlighting concerns over safety in Bihar, especially for vulnerable communities like Dalits.

