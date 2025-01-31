Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti's Plea to Halt Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Debate

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has voiced strong opposition to the proposed Waqf amendment bill, fearing it will undermine the Muslim community's constitutional rights. She has appealed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu to prevent the bill's progress, citing concerns of disenfranchisement and marginalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:43 IST
On Friday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti publicly appealed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, urging them to resist the proposed Waqf amendment bill. Mufti expressed concerns over the bill's potential violation of religious and constitutional rights of the Muslim community.

The PDP president accused the bill of seeking to dilute the autonomy of the Waqf Act and seize properties, emphasizing that the amendments contradict the interests of Muslims. Mufti's letter pointed out the broader political, social, and economic marginalization of Muslims, urging leaders to heed opposition parties' dissent notes.

Mufti criticized the bill as a manifestation of majoritarianism, altering the secular fabric envisioned for India by Gandhi. She urged BJP allies Kumar and Naidu to uphold constitutional values and intervene to maintain national unity and communal harmony.

