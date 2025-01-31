Chinese National Arrested at India-Nepal Border for Visa Violation

A Chinese national identified as Zhe Ying Bodhisattva, 33, has been arrested at the India-Nepal border in Mohana for attempting to enter India without proper visa documentation, officials announced on Friday.

According to Mohana police station SHO, Anoop Kumar Mishra, Bodhisattva was apprehended during a routine inspection conducted by a joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police on Thursday evening. He was traveling from Nepal and failed to produce a valid Indian visa.

Authorities discovered a Chinese passport, a Nepalese visa, a driving license, and identification from Hong Kong during the search. However, crucial Indian travel documents were missing. A legal case has been initiated against Bodhisattva, and the Intelligence Bureau has been notified for further investigation.

