Left Menu

Maharashtra's SIT Probes Alleged Conspiracy Against Leaders

The Maharashtra government has launched a Special Investigation Team to investigate claims of a conspiracy by the former Maha Vikas Aghadi regime to file false criminal charges against current leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. The investigation will be led by Satyanarayan Chaudhary and is set to conclude in 30 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:21 IST
Maharashtra's SIT Probes Alleged Conspiracy Against Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into allegations of a conspiracy by the former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. This alleged plot reportedly aimed to bring false criminal charges against current leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde.

According to a Government Resolution issued by the state Home department, the SIT will be chaired by Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of the Mumbai Police. The decision stemmed from evidence presented by BJP's Pravin Darekar in the Maharashtra legislative council's December 2024 winter session.

The SIT, comprising four members including senior officers from the Mumbai Police, is tasked with completing its probe in 30 days. This move follows Darekar's claims, backed by alleged audio recordings, of a scheme to falsely implicate Fadnavis and Shinde, leaders rebelling against the MVA regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025