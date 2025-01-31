Maharashtra's SIT Probes Alleged Conspiracy Against Leaders
The Maharashtra government has launched a Special Investigation Team to investigate claims of a conspiracy by the former Maha Vikas Aghadi regime to file false criminal charges against current leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. The investigation will be led by Satyanarayan Chaudhary and is set to conclude in 30 days.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into allegations of a conspiracy by the former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. This alleged plot reportedly aimed to bring false criminal charges against current leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde.
According to a Government Resolution issued by the state Home department, the SIT will be chaired by Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of the Mumbai Police. The decision stemmed from evidence presented by BJP's Pravin Darekar in the Maharashtra legislative council's December 2024 winter session.
The SIT, comprising four members including senior officers from the Mumbai Police, is tasked with completing its probe in 30 days. This move follows Darekar's claims, backed by alleged audio recordings, of a scheme to falsely implicate Fadnavis and Shinde, leaders rebelling against the MVA regime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
