Mumbai Police Investigate New Death Threat Against Salman Khan
Bollywood star Salman Khan received a death threat via WhatsApp to the Worli Transport department. Mumbai Police registered a case under specific sections of BNSS and launched an investigation. The threat included entering Khan's home and bombing his car, echoing past threats linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Police are investigating a new death threat against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, delivered via WhatsApp to the Worli Transport Department. Officials confirmed that the threat involved entering Khan's home and bombing his car.
The case has been registered at Worli Police Station under sections 351(2) and 351(3) of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, said Datta Kamble, DCP Zone 3, to ANI.
Authorities are drawing parallels to past threats against Khan from last year, linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which included demands for money and apologies to ensure his safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision in Delhi: Two Dead, Investigation Underway
Tragic Collision in West Delhi Claims Two Lives: Investigation Underway
Call for Investigation: The Jamshedpur Encounter of Anuj Kanaujia
Suspects Arrested in Qatar-Netanyahu Investigation
Qatar-Gate Scandal: Netanyahu's Advisers Arrested Amid Intense Investigation