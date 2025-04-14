Mumbai Police Investigate New Death Threat Against Salman Khan

Mumbai Police are investigating a new death threat against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, delivered via WhatsApp to the Worli Transport Department. Officials confirmed that the threat involved entering Khan's home and bombing his car.

The case has been registered at Worli Police Station under sections 351(2) and 351(3) of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, said Datta Kamble, DCP Zone 3, to ANI.

Authorities are drawing parallels to past threats against Khan from last year, linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which included demands for money and apologies to ensure his safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)