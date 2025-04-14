Left Menu

Mumbai Police Investigate New Death Threat Against Salman Khan

Bollywood star Salman Khan received a death threat via WhatsApp to the Worli Transport department. Mumbai Police registered a case under specific sections of BNSS and launched an investigation. The threat included entering Khan's home and bombing his car, echoing past threats linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:25 IST
Mumbai Police Investigate New Death Threat Against Salman Khan
DCP Zone 3 Datta Kamble (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police are investigating a new death threat against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, delivered via WhatsApp to the Worli Transport Department. Officials confirmed that the threat involved entering Khan's home and bombing his car.

The case has been registered at Worli Police Station under sections 351(2) and 351(3) of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, said Datta Kamble, DCP Zone 3, to ANI.

Authorities are drawing parallels to past threats against Khan from last year, linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which included demands for money and apologies to ensure his safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

