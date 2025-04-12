Mumbai Police Nab Fugitive in Cricket Bookie Murder Case

The Mumbai police have successfully apprehended a 34-year-old suspect involved in the murder of a cricket bookie in West Bengal, said an official on Saturday. The suspect, Rabiul Miah, also known as Babu, was captured from Kherwadi, Bandra (East) in the city's Western suburbs.

Mithun Chakraborty, a cricket bookie, was fatally attacked by five individuals in West Bengal on October 14 of last year. Rabiul Miah was one of the prime suspects and had been in hiding since that time. Initially, he found work as a laborer at a construction site in Lonavala.

Acting on specific intelligence, Unit-1 of the Mumbai Crime Branch set a trap to capture Miah. In his home state, Miah admitted to involvement in the crime, and a case has been filed under multiple criminal charges. The West Bengal police, notified of his arrest, are en route to take him into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)