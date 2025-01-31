Trump's Tariffs Threaten North American Trade Harmony

President Donald Trump is on the brink of sparking a trade conflict, with plans to implement 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico. The move, projected to affect $1.6 trillion in trade, aligns with his push for stronger action against illegal immigration and the opioid crisis.

Industry insiders are scrambling for details on the tariffs' rollout as discussions continue. Trump indicated a potential extension to include Canadian and Mexican oil imports, acknowledging the possible impact on gasoline prices. There's no indication yet of an official rollout schedule.

As a legal foundation, Trump may invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, leveraging it to impose broader tariffs efficiently. Amid this, Canadian and Mexican leaders have prepared countermeasures, setting the stage for further diplomatic rigor.

