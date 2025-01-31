Left Menu

Census Shake-Up: Resignation Spurs Leadership Contest

Robert Santos, the first Hispanic director of the US Census Bureau, has resigned midway through his term. Appointed by Biden, his departure paves the way for Trump to potentially influence the bureau's leadership. Santos, focusing on trust and inclusivity, plans to retire for family time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant turn for the US Census Bureau, Director Robert Santos has announced his resignation, midway through his five-year term, throwing the bureau into a period of uncertainty. Celebrated as the bureau's first Hispanic director, Santos emphasized inclusivity and outreach to neglected communities.

Appointed by former Democratic President Joe Biden, Santos stated that his decision follows 'deep reflection.' This resignation opens opportunities for Republican President Donald Trump to shape the bureau's leadership as his supporters push to adjust census data to exclude illegal immigrants for political redistricting benefits.

Santos's efforts to restore public faith in the Census Bureau come after controversies in Trump's prior term, with pushes against influencing demographic counts for political gain. With his departure, civil rights groups demand an independence in leadership to maintain the bureau's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

