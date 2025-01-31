Water Wars: Political Clash Over Yamuna's Contamination

In a fresh salvo over the Yamuna water quality, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directly challenged AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to drink the river's water at Wazirabad, pointing fingers at the AAP for allegedly failing Delhi's citizens by supplying contaminated water.

Presenting water samples from both Haryana and Delhi to reporters at Yamuna Ghat in Wazirabad, Saini alleged that while he found Haryana's water drinkable, the quality deteriorates when mixed with Delhi's untreated discharges, accusing Kejriwal of playing politics instead of addressing public concerns.

With Delhi Assembly elections looming, the conflict has intensified, as both leaders exchange accusations over the water management issues, spotlighting the critical environmental and public health challenges amid political maneuvering.

