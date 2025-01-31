Left Menu

Water Wars: Political Clash Over Yamuna's Contamination

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini challenges AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to drink Yamuna water at Wazirabad, accusing him of neglecting Delhi's water issues. Saini alleges Kejriwal's political motives behind water pollution in Delhi, as tensions rise ahead of assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:56 IST
Water Wars: Political Clash Over Yamuna's Contamination
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh salvo over the Yamuna water quality, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directly challenged AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to drink the river's water at Wazirabad, pointing fingers at the AAP for allegedly failing Delhi's citizens by supplying contaminated water.

Presenting water samples from both Haryana and Delhi to reporters at Yamuna Ghat in Wazirabad, Saini alleged that while he found Haryana's water drinkable, the quality deteriorates when mixed with Delhi's untreated discharges, accusing Kejriwal of playing politics instead of addressing public concerns.

With Delhi Assembly elections looming, the conflict has intensified, as both leaders exchange accusations over the water management issues, spotlighting the critical environmental and public health challenges amid political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025