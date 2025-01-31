Rajasthan's Legislative Push: Prohibition of Unlawful Religion Conversion

Rajasthan's legislative landscape is poised for change with the introduction of the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill in the upcoming Budget Session. Governor Haribhau Bagde outlined key legislative priorities in his address, mentioning several bills, including the Rajasthan Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill and regional development authority bills.

The anti-conversion bill, approved by the Cabinet in November, stipulates that individuals wishing to convert must apply to the district magistrate 60 days in advance, allowing time to verify the consent's voluntariness. With provisions to penalize forced conversions, this bill has captured significant attention in legislative circles.

Governor Bagde also emphasized the state's commitment to economic growth, targeting a USD 350 billion economy. The government pledges clean drinking water access, electricity supply to farmers, and enhanced women's safety. In addition, it focuses on restoring recruitment exam transparency and expanding employment through extensive government appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)