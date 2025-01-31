Tehran's Stance Against Potential Nuclear Strikes

Iran has issued a stern warning of an 'all-out war in the region' if its nuclear sites come under attack. The statement by Tehran's foreign minister was broadcast on Al Jazeera TV, emphasizing the immediate and decisive response Iran promises should Israel or the U.S. initiate military action.

Abbas Araqchi, a senior Iranian diplomat, described an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities as a 'major historical mistake' by the U.S. There is growing unease in Iran's leadership about President Donald Trump's potential alignment with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to target Iran's nuclear infrastructure while enforcing stricter sanctions on its oil sector.

Amid economic strains and rising public discontent, Iran considers the possibility of negotiating with the Trump administration over its nuclear program. Araqchi indicated that unblocking Iranian assets by the U.S. could serve as a trust-building measure. Trump's reimposition of sanctions in 2018, after abandoning the 2015 nuclear agreement, exacerbated tensions and led Iran to accelerate uranium enrichment.

