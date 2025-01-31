Left Menu

Court Orders FIR Against Delhi Police Officer in 2020 Riot Hate Crime Case

A court has mandated the filing of an FIR against a Delhi Police officer for alleged involvement in a hate crime during the 2020 riots. It criticized the probing officer for not investigating former MLA Kapil Mishra's alleged role in the unrest, suggesting a cover-up of allegations against the BJP leader.

Updated: 31-01-2025 23:44 IST
  • India

A local court has ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against a Delhi Police officer for purported hate crimes during the February 2020 communal riots in northeast Delhi.

The court expressed its displeasure over the investigating officer's failure to examine former MLA Kapil Mishra's alleged involvement in the rioting, hinting at a possible cover-up of accusations against the BJP leader.

Judicial Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain, while hearing an application under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), directed police to register an FIR against the then-Station House Officer (SHO) of Jyoti Nagar and others for their alleged actions during the riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

