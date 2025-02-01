Left Menu

Odesa's Heritage Under Siege: Russian Missile Attack Causes Havoc

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the historic centre of Odesa, a UNESCO world heritage site, damaging key landmarks and injuring two individuals. The evening assault caused significant damage to historic buildings, including the iconic Hotel Bristol and opera house, as reported by local officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 01:02 IST
Odesa's Heritage Under Siege: Russian Missile Attack Causes Havoc
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a brazen evening assault, Russian forces targeted the historic heart of Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, a UNESCO world heritage site, deploying missiles that left a trail of destruction and injured two people, according to local authorities.

The attack, which significantly damaged the renowned Hotel Bristol, a luxury establishment dating back to the late 19th century, and littered the vicinity with debris, highlighted the escalating tensions in the region. The street near the opulent opera house, a contemporary of the hotel, bore visible scars of the attack.

Odesa's Mayor, Hennadiy Trukhanov, conveyed on the messaging platform Telegram that the injured were promptly taken to the hospital. Regional Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed the occurrence of two significant explosions during the early evening, amplifying the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025