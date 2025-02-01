Odesa's Heritage Under Siege: Russian Missile Attack Causes Havoc
Russian forces launched a missile attack on the historic centre of Odesa, a UNESCO world heritage site, damaging key landmarks and injuring two individuals. The evening assault caused significant damage to historic buildings, including the iconic Hotel Bristol and opera house, as reported by local officials.
In a brazen evening assault, Russian forces targeted the historic heart of Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, a UNESCO world heritage site, deploying missiles that left a trail of destruction and injured two people, according to local authorities.
The attack, which significantly damaged the renowned Hotel Bristol, a luxury establishment dating back to the late 19th century, and littered the vicinity with debris, highlighted the escalating tensions in the region. The street near the opulent opera house, a contemporary of the hotel, bore visible scars of the attack.
Odesa's Mayor, Hennadiy Trukhanov, conveyed on the messaging platform Telegram that the injured were promptly taken to the hospital. Regional Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed the occurrence of two significant explosions during the early evening, amplifying the urgency of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
