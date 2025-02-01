Left Menu

New Syrian Leader Faces Global Spotlight

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has congratulated Syria's new President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who was appointed by armed factions. An ex-ally of al Qaeda, Sharaa seeks regional and international support, having led a successful offensive against Bashar al-Assad. Egypt plays a crucial role in Middle East geopolitics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 01:49 IST
Ahmed al-Sharaa

In a significant development in Middle Eastern politics, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has extended congratulations to Syria's newly appointed President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, expressing hopes for his success in fulfilling the Syrian populace's aspirations.

Sharaa, formerly affiliated with al Qaeda, was instated on Wednesday by armed factions. Since leading a pivotal offensive that dismantled Syria's previous regime under Bashar al-Assad, Sharaa has been actively seeking the endorsement of Arab and Western leaders.

Egypt, under Sisi's leadership, has been firm against Islamists within its borders. As the region's most populous nation and a crucial ally of the United States, Egypt's stance is vital to the diplomatic balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

