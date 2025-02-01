Left Menu

Navin Chawla: Legacy of a Controversial Election Chief

Navin Chawla, the former Chief Election Commissioner of India known for his controversial tenure, passed away at 79. Amid allegations of partisanship, he served between 2009 and 2010. A significant figure in the election commission, Chawla recommended changes and was known for his biographical work on Mother Teresa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Navin Chawla, who served as Chief Election Commissioner of India with distinction yet controversy, has passed away at the age of 79. The announcement was confirmed by another former CEC, SY Quraishi, who recounted their recent meeting before Chawla's hospitalization for brain surgery.

Chawla's tenure between April 2009 and July 2010 faced criticism, primarily from opposition parties like the BJP, which accused him of bias. Despite a recommendation for his removal, the government did not proceed, and Chawla continued his work with the Election Commission.

An accomplished bureaucrat and biographer of Mother Teresa, Chawla's legacy extends beyond election work to his advocacy for changes in the electoral process, including recognition of the third gender in voter registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

