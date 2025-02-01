Congress MLA Advocates Wild Animal Pain as Deterrent

In a contentious statement, Congress MLA Roji M John proposed that inflicting physical pain on wild animals could prevent them from encroaching on human habitats.

He emphasized that citizens should be allowed to cook wild boars killed in self-defense, rather than dispose of them with kerosene. His remarks came during a UDF protest march aimed at addressing wildlife issues.

The event, attended by senior party leaders including V D Satheesan, sought to spotlight the mounting concerns over wildlife incursions and the resultant struggles of Kerala's farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)