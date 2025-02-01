Left Menu

Congress MLA Advocates Wild Animal Pain as Deterrent

Congress MLA Roji M John controversially suggested that wild animals should feel pain to deter them from entering populated areas. He further argued that people should be allowed to cook wild boars shot in defense instead of disposing of them with kerosene. The statement highlighted growing concerns over wildlife attacks in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:09 IST
In a contentious statement, Congress MLA Roji M John proposed that inflicting physical pain on wild animals could prevent them from encroaching on human habitats.

He emphasized that citizens should be allowed to cook wild boars killed in self-defense, rather than dispose of them with kerosene. His remarks came during a UDF protest march aimed at addressing wildlife issues.

The event, attended by senior party leaders including V D Satheesan, sought to spotlight the mounting concerns over wildlife incursions and the resultant struggles of Kerala's farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

