Budget Cuts for Anti-Corruption Watchdog Lokpal

The anti-corruption body Lokpal will receive Rs 44.32 crore for the fiscal year of 2025-26, according to the Union Budget unveiled on Saturday. This allocation marks a significant reduction of 34% from the Rs 67.65 crore allocated to it in the current financial year.

The Lokpal is tasked with probing corruption charges against public officials, including those in the highest offices such as the Prime Minister. Despite its crucial role in governance, the budget cut may impact its operational capabilities.

In contrast, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has been granted Rs 52.07 crore for the same period, a slight increase from the Rs 51.31 crore it received previously. This reflects a different budgeting approach towards these vital institutions in the fight against corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)