Budget Cuts for Anti-Corruption Watchdog Lokpal

The Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated Rs 44.32 crore to the anti-corruption body Lokpal, marking a 34% reduction from the previous year. Meanwhile, the Central Vigilance Commission has received a slight increase in its budget for the same fiscal year with Rs 52.07 crore allocated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:05 IST
  • India

The anti-corruption body Lokpal will receive Rs 44.32 crore for the fiscal year of 2025-26, according to the Union Budget unveiled on Saturday. This allocation marks a significant reduction of 34% from the Rs 67.65 crore allocated to it in the current financial year.

The Lokpal is tasked with probing corruption charges against public officials, including those in the highest offices such as the Prime Minister. Despite its crucial role in governance, the budget cut may impact its operational capabilities.

In contrast, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has been granted Rs 52.07 crore for the same period, a slight increase from the Rs 51.31 crore it received previously. This reflects a different budgeting approach towards these vital institutions in the fight against corruption.

