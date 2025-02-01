Historic Exchange: Palestinians Released Amid Ceasefire

In a significant development, Israel commenced the release of Palestinian prisoners following a ceasefire agreement that also saw Hamas freeing three hostages. This move comes after 15 months of intense conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The initial group of 32 prisoners was transported by bus from Ofer Military Prison to the West Bank. Meanwhile, about 150 additional prisoners are either being sent to Gaza or are facing deportation.

Palestinian officials have confirmed that a total of 183 prisoners, including many serving long or life sentences, are slated for release. Among them are 111 individuals from Gaza, detained since October 7, 2023, without trial.

