Historic Exchange: Palestinians Released Amid Ceasefire
Israel has started releasing Palestinian prisoners under a ceasefire agreement, coinciding with the release of hostages by Hamas. A bus carrying 32 prisoners left for the West Bank, while others are destined for Gaza or expulsion. Overall, 183 Palestinians are set to be freed.
In a significant development, Israel commenced the release of Palestinian prisoners following a ceasefire agreement that also saw Hamas freeing three hostages. This move comes after 15 months of intense conflict in the Gaza Strip.
The initial group of 32 prisoners was transported by bus from Ofer Military Prison to the West Bank. Meanwhile, about 150 additional prisoners are either being sent to Gaza or are facing deportation.
Palestinian officials have confirmed that a total of 183 prisoners, including many serving long or life sentences, are slated for release. Among them are 111 individuals from Gaza, detained since October 7, 2023, without trial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel Reaches Tentative Agreement on Gaza Hostages
Ceasefire Deal Secured in Gaza: Hostages to Be Released
Singapore Student Protest Sparks Debate on Israel-Hamas War Ties
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Deal Faces Uncertain Approval
Ceasefire and Hostage Release on the Horizon in Gaza Conflict