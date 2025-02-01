Left Menu

Daring Operation: Security Forces Clash with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Eight Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. The encounter initiated during an anti-Naxalite operation involving multiple security units. Details remain scarce as the operation continues, with the joint force working from prior intelligence about Maoists' West Bastar division presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:27 IST
Daring Operation: Security Forces Clash with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, eight Naxalites have been eliminated during an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police reports.

The skirmish erupted at around 8:30 AM in Gangaloor's forested regions, as security teams commenced an anti-Naxalite sweep based on prior intelligence.

The ongoing operation involves the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and units of the CRPF, including its elite CoBRA unit, following intelligence on Maoist movements in the West Bastar division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building trustworthy AI in medicine: The role of explainability and cognitive load

Beyond tweets and alerts: New role of social media in disaster management

When reality is deceived: The rise of security attacks in remote collaborative mixed reality

Open source under pressure: Challenges of compliance in a regulated world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025