Daring Operation: Security Forces Clash with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
Eight Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. The encounter initiated during an anti-Naxalite operation involving multiple security units. Details remain scarce as the operation continues, with the joint force working from prior intelligence about Maoists' West Bastar division presence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, eight Naxalites have been eliminated during an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police reports.
The skirmish erupted at around 8:30 AM in Gangaloor's forested regions, as security teams commenced an anti-Naxalite sweep based on prior intelligence.
The ongoing operation involves the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and units of the CRPF, including its elite CoBRA unit, following intelligence on Maoist movements in the West Bastar division.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalite
- security
- forces
- encounter
- Chhattisgarh
- anti-Naxalite
- operation
- CRPF
- CoBRA
- Maoists
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two Border Security Force jawans injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district: Police.
Tense Atmosphere in Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Strike Again with IED Blasts
Naxal IED Blasts Injure BSF and CRPF Jawans in Chhattisgarh's Ongoing Struggle
China-ASEAN Dialogue Fuels Urban Cooperation
Golden Wings: 100th Naval Air Operations Graduates Pass Out with Honors