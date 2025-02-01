Daring Operation: Security Forces Clash with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, eight Naxalites have been eliminated during an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police reports.

The skirmish erupted at around 8:30 AM in Gangaloor's forested regions, as security teams commenced an anti-Naxalite sweep based on prior intelligence.

The ongoing operation involves the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and units of the CRPF, including its elite CoBRA unit, following intelligence on Maoist movements in the West Bastar division.

(With inputs from agencies.)