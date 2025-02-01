Supreme Court Expansion Receives Budget Boost
The Union Budget for 2025-26 has allocated Rs 123.75 crore for the expansion of the Supreme Court building, significantly increasing from the previous fiscal's allocation. This budget provision aims to implement the central sector project for the Supreme Court's infrastructure expansion, as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Supreme Court of India is set for significant expansion as the Union Budget for 2025-26 allocates Rs 123.75 crore to the project. This marks a substantial increase from the Rs 46.63 crore assigned in the previous fiscal year.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement during her budget speech on Saturday, highlighting the government's commitment to enhancing the Supreme Court's infrastructure.
The allocation falls under the central sector project to expand the Supreme Court building, aiming to address growing demands and improve judicial facilities.
