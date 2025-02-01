Census Omissions: Government Underfire for Lacking Budget Allocations

The Congress party expressed strong disappointment on Saturday over Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's omission of decadal population census funding in her budget speech.

This delay, according to Congress, compromises the state's administrative capabilities, exemplified by millions being left out of critical food security schemes.

The party also fears the government will continue sidestepping issues related to the socio-economic caste census, a significant concern for addressing inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)