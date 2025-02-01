Left Menu

Census Omissions: Government Underfire for Lacking Budget Allocations

The Congress criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for not mentioning funds for the delayed decadal census in the budget speech. The delay hampers state administration and excludes millions from welfare programs. Additionally, the government seems to avoid conducting a socio-economic caste census.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:44 IST
Census Omissions: Government Underfire for Lacking Budget Allocations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party expressed strong disappointment on Saturday over Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's omission of decadal population census funding in her budget speech.

This delay, according to Congress, compromises the state's administrative capabilities, exemplified by millions being left out of critical food security schemes.

The party also fears the government will continue sidestepping issues related to the socio-economic caste census, a significant concern for addressing inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025