Census Omissions: Government Underfire for Lacking Budget Allocations
The Congress criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for not mentioning funds for the delayed decadal census in the budget speech. The delay hampers state administration and excludes millions from welfare programs. Additionally, the government seems to avoid conducting a socio-economic caste census.
The Congress party expressed strong disappointment on Saturday over Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's omission of decadal population census funding in her budget speech.
This delay, according to Congress, compromises the state's administrative capabilities, exemplified by millions being left out of critical food security schemes.
The party also fears the government will continue sidestepping issues related to the socio-economic caste census, a significant concern for addressing inequality.
