Italian Appeals Court Challenges Migrant Transfers to Albania

On Saturday, an Italian navy ship transported migrants from asylum processing centers in Albania back to Italy after a court ruling in Rome. This event marks the third failed attempt by Giorgia Meloni's far-right government to process migrants in a non-EU country.

A coast guard ship carried 43 migrants from Shengjin port, located 66 kilometers northwest of Tirana. Initially, these were among 49 men transported to Albania by an Italian naval ship on Tuesday. However, six were promptly returned to Italy because they were minors or deemed vulnerable.

An Italian appeals court on Friday refused to approve the quick expulsion of 43 asylum-seekers held in Albania since Tuesday under a contentious migration deal intended to move proceedings beyond EU borders. The case has been referred to the European Court of Justice, expected to issue a ruling on February 25, as Italian courts seek clarity on safe repatriation locations and expose ongoing tensions with the Meloni government regarding migration policy.

