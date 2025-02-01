Delhi's 2025-26 Budget Allocation Under Fire: AAP Criticizes Lack of Middle-Class Relief

The Union Budget 2025-26 has granted Delhi an additional Rs 100 crore compared to the previous fiscal year, leading to a mixed reception in the capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not held back its displeasure, terming the budget a 'major disappointment' for not providing relief to the middle class or adequately funding education.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and others have voiced concerns over the budget's allocations, calling for more funds for education and healthcare. They argue that cuts to the education budget hinder India's development goals. Meanwhile, Kejriwal proposed utilizing resources more effectively to bring down GST and income tax rates.

On the other hand, BJP leaders in Delhi have supported the budget, citing income tax relief for individuals earning less than Rs 12 lakh annually as beneficial for the middle class. BJP figures, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, claim this will strengthen their support and provide a significant electoral advantage in the upcoming Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)