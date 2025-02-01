Left Menu

Delhi's 2025-26 Budget Allocation Under Fire: AAP Criticizes Lack of Middle-Class Relief

The Delhi government received an additional Rs 100 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26, prompting criticism from the AAP. Describing it as a 'major disappointment,' AAP leaders argued the budget offers no relief for the middle class or education. Conversely, Delhi BJP praised the budget's tax relief for middle-income earners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:11 IST
Delhi's 2025-26 Budget Allocation Under Fire: AAP Criticizes Lack of Middle-Class Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025-26 has granted Delhi an additional Rs 100 crore compared to the previous fiscal year, leading to a mixed reception in the capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not held back its displeasure, terming the budget a 'major disappointment' for not providing relief to the middle class or adequately funding education.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and others have voiced concerns over the budget's allocations, calling for more funds for education and healthcare. They argue that cuts to the education budget hinder India's development goals. Meanwhile, Kejriwal proposed utilizing resources more effectively to bring down GST and income tax rates.

On the other hand, BJP leaders in Delhi have supported the budget, citing income tax relief for individuals earning less than Rs 12 lakh annually as beneficial for the middle class. BJP figures, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, claim this will strengthen their support and provide a significant electoral advantage in the upcoming Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025