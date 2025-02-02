Left Menu

Netanyahu to Begin Crucial Ceasefire Negotiations in Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will head to Washington to discuss the Gaza ceasefire with U.S. President Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff. The meeting aims to address the ceasefire's second phase and the Israeli hostages situation, involving mediation by Egypt and Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 02:21 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to embark on crucial talks in Washington with Steve Witkoff, the Middle East Envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump. The discussions, as confirmed by Netanyahu's office, will focus on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire, a critical deal brokered last month, was achieved through the mediation efforts of Egypt and Qatar, with strong backing from the United States. It has successfully paused the conflict in Gaza, securing the release of hostages held by both parties.

Netanyahu's agenda in Washington will also include talks at the White House to address the issues of continuing Israeli-Palestinian tensions and the negotiation of hostages' release. Of significance, 18 hostages have been released thus far, while over 70 remain detained in Gaza.

