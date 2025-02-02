Sydney's Antisemitic Graffiti Surge: Community in Alarm
In Sydney, a series of antisemitic attacks have targeted cars and houses, alarming the Jewish community and drawing criticism from Israel. The government has increased law enforcement efforts to combat these hate crimes as concerns grow about safety and social harmony in Australia's largest city.
- Country:
- Australia
Sydney has witnessed a troubling series of antisemitic incidents, with cars and houses defaced with graffiti, according to police reports on Sunday. These attacks have sparked concern within the Jewish community and criticism from international observers, putting pressure on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government
Police in Sydney's east reported antisemitic damage to vehicles and residences overnight in areas with significant Jewish populations. This follows the doubling of officers in a taskforce dedicated to tackling such hate crimes. Recent episodes also include antisemitic messages on educational institutions, intensifying fears within the community.
Authorities recently discovered explosives in Sydney, threatening a mass casualty event, heightening tensions. The rise in antisemitic incidents coincides with global unrest, following the conflict between Hamas and Israel. Australian leaders have denounced these acts, emphasizing a need for tolerance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sydney
- antisemitic
- graffiti
- hate crimes
- Jewish community
- Albanese
- Israel
- Hamas
- Gaza
- Australia
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Pact: Hostages to be Released in Historic Israel-Hamas Deal
Israel and Hamas: Ceasefire Deal and Hostage Release
Israel Prepares for Hostage Return: Medical and Emotional Challenges Await
Hamas-Israel Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace
Israel Announces Release of 700 Palestinian Prisoners Under Ceasefire Deal