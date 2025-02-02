Sydney's Antisemitic Graffiti Surge: Community in Alarm

Sydney has witnessed a troubling series of antisemitic incidents, with cars and houses defaced with graffiti, according to police reports on Sunday. These attacks have sparked concern within the Jewish community and criticism from international observers, putting pressure on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government

Police in Sydney's east reported antisemitic damage to vehicles and residences overnight in areas with significant Jewish populations. This follows the doubling of officers in a taskforce dedicated to tackling such hate crimes. Recent episodes also include antisemitic messages on educational institutions, intensifying fears within the community.

Authorities recently discovered explosives in Sydney, threatening a mass casualty event, heightening tensions. The rise in antisemitic incidents coincides with global unrest, following the conflict between Hamas and Israel. Australian leaders have denounced these acts, emphasizing a need for tolerance.

