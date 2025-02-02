Controversy Erupts Over DOGE's Access to Sensitive Treasury Data
President Trump's task force, DOGE, led by Elon Musk, accessed sensitive Treasury data, raising concerns of potential misuse, as revealed by a New York Times investigation. Top Democrat Ron Wyden criticized possible political meddling, while Musk defended DOGE, alleging payment approvals to fraudulent entities. Treasury's Deputy Secretary resigned amid the controversy.
Controversy has arisen after President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), spearheaded by billionaire adviser and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, gained access to sensitive Treasury data, including Social Security and Medicare payment systems. According to insiders, this move grants DOGE significant access to taxpayer information.
The New York Times first broke the story, prompting concerns from the highest-ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, Ron Wyden. He sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, expressing fears over possible politically motivated interference in federal payment systems.
The situation sparked further drama as David Lebryk, Treasury's acting Deputy Secretary, unexpectedly resigned. Musk responded on social media, claiming DOGE discovered unchallenged payment approvals, but offered no evidence for his assertions.
