Left Menu

Arrest in Aftermath of Mosque Survey Violence

Authorities have arrested a man, Arshad, in connection with last year's violence during a mosque survey in Sambhal. The arrest was supported by video evidence. A total of 74 individuals have been detained so far, and more arrests are anticipated as investigations continue into the incident that resulted in casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 02-02-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 11:31 IST
Arrest in Aftermath of Mosque Survey Violence
Arshad
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development related to last year's mosque survey violence in Sambhal, law enforcement officers arrested a man identified as Arshad, hailing from the Khaggu Sarai locality. This arrest, announced by Additional Superintendent of Police Shreesh Chandra, was made possible through the examination of video footage from the chaos.

According to police authorities, the Sambhal incident, which saw locals clash with security forces during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, has so far led to the detention of 74 individuals. The survey was ordered by a local court following a plea by the Hindu community, alleging the mosque's historical controversy.

The violence, following the court's directive and involving the tragic loss of four lives, has kept authorities on alert as they unravel this complex case. Expecting more progress, police continue to probe and locate additional suspects connected to the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025