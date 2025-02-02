Arrest in Aftermath of Mosque Survey Violence

In a significant development related to last year's mosque survey violence in Sambhal, law enforcement officers arrested a man identified as Arshad, hailing from the Khaggu Sarai locality. This arrest, announced by Additional Superintendent of Police Shreesh Chandra, was made possible through the examination of video footage from the chaos.

According to police authorities, the Sambhal incident, which saw locals clash with security forces during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, has so far led to the detention of 74 individuals. The survey was ordered by a local court following a plea by the Hindu community, alleging the mosque's historical controversy.

The violence, following the court's directive and involving the tragic loss of four lives, has kept authorities on alert as they unravel this complex case. Expecting more progress, police continue to probe and locate additional suspects connected to the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)