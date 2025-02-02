UN at 80: A Call for Reform and Global Solidarity

The United Nations is ringing in its 80th anniversary with calls for transformative reforms, particularly in the Security Council. UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang stresses the importance of adapting the organization to modern geopolitical landscapes to better tackle pressing global issues.

Yang, addressing the need for reform in light of current geopolitics, pointed to the Pact for the Future, urging member states to engage actively. The Pact, emphasizing global unity and cooperation, highlights the necessity for a more representative Security Council.

Yang commends India for its push for reform to amplify African interests and bolster strategic alliances across the continent. The call for reform aligns with efforts to strengthen global governance, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and addressing urgent challenges collectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)