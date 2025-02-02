Russian Forces Report Success Against Ukrainian Drones

Russian military operations have reportedly resulted in the downing of 44 Ukrainian drones as well as a U.S.-made HIMARS rocket launcher over the past 24 hours, according to a statement released by the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday.

The ministry highlighted that Russian airstrikes targeted strategic assets, specifically military airfields and fuel storage facilities located in Ukraine.

This escalation comes amid ongoing tensions and highlights the ongoing challenges in the region as both sides prepare for further encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)