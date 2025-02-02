Russian Forces Report Success Against Ukrainian Drones
In the last 24 hours, Russian forces claimed to have downed 44 Ukrainian drones and a U.S.-made HIMARS rocket system. The Russian Defence Ministry reported that their strikes focused on military airfields and fuel storage facilities within Ukraine.
The ministry highlighted that Russian airstrikes targeted strategic assets, specifically military airfields and fuel storage facilities located in Ukraine.
This escalation comes amid ongoing tensions and highlights the ongoing challenges in the region as both sides prepare for further encounters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
