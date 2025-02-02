Left Menu

Russian Forces Report Success Against Ukrainian Drones

In the last 24 hours, Russian forces claimed to have downed 44 Ukrainian drones and a U.S.-made HIMARS rocket system. The Russian Defence Ministry reported that their strikes focused on military airfields and fuel storage facilities within Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian military operations have reportedly resulted in the downing of 44 Ukrainian drones as well as a U.S.-made HIMARS rocket launcher over the past 24 hours, according to a statement released by the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday.

The ministry highlighted that Russian airstrikes targeted strategic assets, specifically military airfields and fuel storage facilities located in Ukraine.

This escalation comes amid ongoing tensions and highlights the ongoing challenges in the region as both sides prepare for further encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

