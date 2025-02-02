Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Drone Attacks in Belgorod Region

The Belgorod region of Russia, near the Ukrainian border, experienced a series of drone attacks presumably by Ukrainian forces. The attacks resulted in two civilian deaths and one injury. These hostilities mark another chapter in the ongoing war, wherein both sides deny targeting civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 15:18 IST
Escalating Tensions: Drone Attacks in Belgorod Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Belgorod region in Russia, which borders Ukraine, was struck by a series of Ukrainian drone attacks, leading to the deaths of two civilians. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported one man killed in Malinovka and a woman dying later in hospital from injuries sustained in another attack.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed to have intercepted 44 Ukrainian drones in a 24-hour period. Civilian harm continues to be a tragic aspect of this conflict, although both nations refute accusations of deliberate targeting.

The recent strikes, some allegedly targeting military and infrastructure, reflect ongoing aggressive tactics by Kyiv, aiming to weaken Moscow's war efforts that began with the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025