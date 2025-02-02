Escalating Tensions: Drone Attacks in Belgorod Region

The Belgorod region in Russia, which borders Ukraine, was struck by a series of Ukrainian drone attacks, leading to the deaths of two civilians. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported one man killed in Malinovka and a woman dying later in hospital from injuries sustained in another attack.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed to have intercepted 44 Ukrainian drones in a 24-hour period. Civilian harm continues to be a tragic aspect of this conflict, although both nations refute accusations of deliberate targeting.

The recent strikes, some allegedly targeting military and infrastructure, reflect ongoing aggressive tactics by Kyiv, aiming to weaken Moscow's war efforts that began with the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

