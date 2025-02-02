Notorious Gangster Joginder Gyong Deported to India
Gangster Joginder Gyong, wanted for criminal conspiracy and murder in India, was deported from the Philippines to Delhi. Initially convicted in Haryana for illegal firearms possession, he committed further crimes during parole. The Interpol issued a Red Notice, leading to his eventual capture and deportation.
In a significant law enforcement operation, the notorious gangster Joginder Gyong has been deported from the Philippines to Delhi, as confirmed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The move comes after Gyong, a high-profile criminal, was served with an Interpol Red Notice following charges of murder and criminal conspiracy in Haryana.
Upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Joginder Gyong was swiftly handed over to the Delhi Police. Authorities pointed out that he was not only wanted by the Haryana Police but also faced multiple charges in different Indian states, ranging from robbery to kidnapping for ransom, highlighting his extensive criminal history.
The arrest was facilitated by the Philippines Bureau of Immigration (PBI) in Bacolod City after they acted on an extradition request from Indian officials. This concludes a chapter in a quest for justice that had spanned multiple countries and involved international cooperation to apprehend the fugitive.
