Haryana's Visionary Youth: Shaping Tomorrow's Legacy
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini engaged with young influencers and entrepreneurs at a pre-budget meeting, emphasizing youth involvement in shaping the future. Plans include AI hubs and youth-centric initiatives. A Department of Future was created, prioritizing youth contributions, technological development, and sports achievements to enhance Haryana's global identity.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently conducted a pre-budget consultation at Kurukshetra University, engaging with athletes, young content creators, and entrepreneurs. He stressed the pivotal role of youth in the state's progress and introduced plans for economic and technological advancements.
Saini highlighted the establishment of a Department of Future, with AI hubs in Gurugram and Panchkula under the Haryana AI Mission. The World Bank has pledged Rs 474 crore for these initiatives aimed at accentuating Haryana's global sports identity and technological prowess.
In a bid to further youth and sports achievements, the 2025-26 budget allocates Rs 1,961.79 crore to relevant departments. Notable schemes include Mission Olympics 2036 and enhanced support for athletes. Emphasis is on youth feedback for shaping future budgets, underscoring the collaborative effort in Haryana's development.
