Nepal Police Crackdown on Prostitution Ring in Parsa District
Nepal police arrested four individuals, including an Indian national, in Parsa district, for coercing women into prostitution at their establishments. The arrests followed a raid in Birgunj, resulting in the rescue of two women. The suspects are now in custody as investigations continue.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal police made significant progress in combating human trafficking with the arrest of four people accused of forcing women in their establishments into prostitution. The arrests took place in Parsa district, demonstrating the police's commitment to tackling this pervasive issue.
According to police sources, the suspects included a manager named Raya from Bihar in India, along with Sukrati Chaudhari, Dipesh Rai, and Mira Kumari Mahato from various regions within Nepal. These individuals were apprehended following a meticulously planned raid on a hotel and a guesthouse in Birgunj metropolitan city.
As part of the operation, police also rescued two women who were kept in the suspects' custody. Authorities are continuing their investigations to dismantle the broader network involved in this heinous activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reddy Condemns Gandhi's 'Fighting Indian State' Remarks
Arun Vishnu Launches Academy After Shaping Indian Women's Badminton
Madhya Pradesh Powers Up: Solar Energy to Fuel Indian Railways
VinFast Charges into Indian EV Market with New SUVs
VinFast Gears Up for Indian EV Market With New All-Electric SUV Launch