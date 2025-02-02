Left Menu

Nepal Police Crackdown on Prostitution Ring in Parsa District

Nepal police arrested four individuals, including an Indian national, in Parsa district, for coercing women into prostitution at their establishments. The arrests followed a raid in Birgunj, resulting in the rescue of two women. The suspects are now in custody as investigations continue.

Kathmandu | Updated: 02-02-2025 18:39 IST
  Nepal
  • Nepal

Nepal police made significant progress in combating human trafficking with the arrest of four people accused of forcing women in their establishments into prostitution. The arrests took place in Parsa district, demonstrating the police's commitment to tackling this pervasive issue.

According to police sources, the suspects included a manager named Raya from Bihar in India, along with Sukrati Chaudhari, Dipesh Rai, and Mira Kumari Mahato from various regions within Nepal. These individuals were apprehended following a meticulously planned raid on a hotel and a guesthouse in Birgunj metropolitan city.

As part of the operation, police also rescued two women who were kept in the suspects' custody. Authorities are continuing their investigations to dismantle the broader network involved in this heinous activity.

