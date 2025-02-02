Controversy Sparks Over Gopi's Tribal Affairs Remarks

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, courted controversy on Sunday by suggesting that individuals from 'upper castes' should manage the tribal affairs portfolio, a statement he later withdrew.

Speaking at a BJP election campaign in New Delhi, the actor-turned-politician asserted that tangible progress in tribal welfare could only occur under the leadership of 'upper caste' members, a stance that drew significant criticism.

Amid backlash, Gopi clarified that his remarks, intended to confront discrimination, were misconstrued. While emphasizing his dedication to tribal welfare, he requested the Prime Minister appoint him to the tribal affairs portfolio, defying long-standing allocation precedents. His comments have prompted demands for clarification from the BJP regarding its ministers' perceived anti-tribal and anti-Kerala statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)