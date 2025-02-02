Controversy Sparks Over Gopi's Tribal Affairs Remarks
Union Minister Suresh Gopi faced backlash after suggesting upper caste members should oversee tribal affairs. Gopi claimed his intention was to break discriminatory frameworks, later retracting his remarks after criticism. Kerala's CPI state secretary and tribal leaders condemned the statements, urging the BJP to clarify its stance.
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, courted controversy on Sunday by suggesting that individuals from 'upper castes' should manage the tribal affairs portfolio, a statement he later withdrew.
Speaking at a BJP election campaign in New Delhi, the actor-turned-politician asserted that tangible progress in tribal welfare could only occur under the leadership of 'upper caste' members, a stance that drew significant criticism.
Amid backlash, Gopi clarified that his remarks, intended to confront discrimination, were misconstrued. While emphasizing his dedication to tribal welfare, he requested the Prime Minister appoint him to the tribal affairs portfolio, defying long-standing allocation precedents. His comments have prompted demands for clarification from the BJP regarding its ministers' perceived anti-tribal and anti-Kerala statements.
