Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Gopi's Tribal Affairs Remarks

Union Minister Suresh Gopi faced backlash after suggesting upper caste members should oversee tribal affairs. Gopi claimed his intention was to break discriminatory frameworks, later retracting his remarks after criticism. Kerala's CPI state secretary and tribal leaders condemned the statements, urging the BJP to clarify its stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-02-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 18:53 IST
Controversy Sparks Over Gopi's Tribal Affairs Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, courted controversy on Sunday by suggesting that individuals from 'upper castes' should manage the tribal affairs portfolio, a statement he later withdrew.

Speaking at a BJP election campaign in New Delhi, the actor-turned-politician asserted that tangible progress in tribal welfare could only occur under the leadership of 'upper caste' members, a stance that drew significant criticism.

Amid backlash, Gopi clarified that his remarks, intended to confront discrimination, were misconstrued. While emphasizing his dedication to tribal welfare, he requested the Prime Minister appoint him to the tribal affairs portfolio, defying long-standing allocation precedents. His comments have prompted demands for clarification from the BJP regarding its ministers' perceived anti-tribal and anti-Kerala statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025