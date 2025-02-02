Left Menu

Land Dispute Stirs Political and Legal Controversy in Munambam

A government-appointed commission investigating the Munambam land dispute has temporarily ceased activity following legal challenges. Minister P Rajeeve emphasized the government's commitment to protect locals' rights. The BJP supports residents against Waqf claims, while the issue stirs political debate and awaits a High Court decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Munambam land dispute has sparked significant controversy, following the temporary cessation of the Justice C N Ramachandran Nair Commission's operations. This government-appointed body was tasked with examining the contentious land claims but halted activities after being deemed powerless by the High Court in addressing title disputes.

Addressing the media, Law and Industries Minister P Rajeeve reiterated the government's resolve to safeguard the legal rights and protection of Munambam's coastal villagers. Despite the current standstill, the government plans to examine the commission's findings to explore legal avenues for supporting residents.

The political arena is also intensely engaged, with BJP state president K Surendran backing the ongoing resident protests against Waqf Board claims. Surendran criticized other leaders for their inconsistent positions and pushed for legislative amendments to prevent alleged encroachments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

