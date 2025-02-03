North Korea Criticizes Rubio's 'Rogue State' Comment

North Korea has issued a strong rebuke against U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after he referred to the nation as a 'rogue state'.

The statement, which comes from North Korea's state media outlet KCNA, highlights that Rubio's comments do not bolster U.S. interests and may indeed be counterproductive.

In a message from the country's foreign ministry, North Korea indicated that it plans to respond vehemently to what it views as hostile provocations from the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)