Left Menu

North Korea Criticizes Rubio's 'Rogue State' Comment

North Korea condemned U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for labeling it a 'rogue state'. The criticism, reported by KCNA, claims Rubio's remarks do not advance U.S. interests. North Korea's foreign ministry expressed its intent to retaliate against perceived U.S. hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-02-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 03:01 IST
North Korea Criticizes Rubio's 'Rogue State' Comment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea has issued a strong rebuke against U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after he referred to the nation as a 'rogue state'.

The statement, which comes from North Korea's state media outlet KCNA, highlights that Rubio's comments do not bolster U.S. interests and may indeed be counterproductive.

In a message from the country's foreign ministry, North Korea indicated that it plans to respond vehemently to what it views as hostile provocations from the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025