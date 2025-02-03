North Korea Criticizes Rubio's 'Rogue State' Comment
North Korea condemned U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for labeling it a 'rogue state'. The criticism, reported by KCNA, claims Rubio's remarks do not advance U.S. interests. North Korea's foreign ministry expressed its intent to retaliate against perceived U.S. hostilities.
North Korea has issued a strong rebuke against U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after he referred to the nation as a 'rogue state'.
The statement, which comes from North Korea's state media outlet KCNA, highlights that Rubio's comments do not bolster U.S. interests and may indeed be counterproductive.
In a message from the country's foreign ministry, North Korea indicated that it plans to respond vehemently to what it views as hostile provocations from the United States.
