Turmoil at USAID: Security Shake-Up Amid DOGE Access Controversy

The Trump administration removed two top security officials at USAID after they tried to block DOGE representatives from accessing restricted areas. Following a series of removals, USAID faces potential restructuring under the State Department. The incident has sparked legal scrutiny and concern over foreign aid programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 03:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has sparked a furor by removing two senior security officials at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The officials attempted to prevent representatives from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing restricted areas of the agency's headquarters.

This incident is part of a broader move to centralize USAID under the State Department's control. Nearly 30 senior USAID staff members have been put on leave, further heightening tensions within the agency known for its global humanitarian outreach.

In response to the DOGE incident, which allowed access to secure spaces containing classified information, congressional Democrats are preparing legal action to preserve USAID's autonomy. The situation escalates as USAID's operations, crucial to global aid, face uncertainty amidst the Trump administration's 'America First' policy shift.

