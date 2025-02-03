Left Menu

OpenAI Battles Legal Hurdles in India Amid Copyright Controversy

OpenAI is facing legal challenges in India over alleged copyright infringement initiated by the news agency ANI. Despite maintaining it uses public information under fair use, OpenAI's ability to contest the lawsuit in India depends on jurisdiction arguments. The case highlights global tech companies' compliance struggles in foreign markets.

Updated: 03-02-2025 04:31 IST
OpenAI Battles Legal Hurdles in India Amid Copyright Controversy
OpenAI is embroiled in a legal battle in India over claims of copyright infringement, as ANI, a domestic news agency, accuses the U.S.-based tech giant of unauthorized content usage. OpenAI argues that Indian courts lack jurisdiction, asserting that disputes should be resolved in San Francisco.

This case has drawn significant attention as Indian media conglomerates, led by billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, unite against OpenAI. The company insists that its AI models adhere to fair use principles, citing similar lawsuits in other countries, including the U.S., Germany, and Canada.

Legal experts argue that Indian courts can preside over the case, with reference to past rulings against entities like Telegram. As the legal proceedings progress, OpenAI faces pressure to comply with Indian legal expectations while its executives, including CEO Sam Altman, plan a visit to the country to address concerns.

