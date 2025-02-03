Left Menu

Maharashtra Cracks Down: Over 180 Gun Licences Cancelled Following Sarpanch's Murder

Authorities in Beed, Maharashtra have cancelled 183 gun licences following the murder of a sarpanch attempting to stop an extortion bid. 127 more licence cancellations are recommended, and 189 pre-1990 licences are under review. The crackdown follows arrests linked to the sarpanch's murder.

Authorities in Beed, Maharashtra, have intensified their actions against gun licence holders following the murder of a village sarpanch on December 9, 2024, reports an official.

After cancelling 183 licences, police recommended the cancellation of an additional 127 in Beed district. Notices have been issued in 189 cases involving pre-1990 licences.

The crackdown follows the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, allegedly linked to his efforts in thwarting an extortion attempt. With seven arrests made and growing political scrutiny, officials aim to complete the review process swiftly.

