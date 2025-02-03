Women entrepreneurship holds promise to realise Viksit Bharat goal, says Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy, and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, highlighted the significant global impact of women-led startups in India. Speaking to a delegation of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry - Ladies Organisation (FICCI-FLO), led by its YFLO Delhi President Dr. Payal Kanodia, Dr. Singh emphasized the importance of women-led businesses in India's future growth and innovation.

He pointed out that women-led projects have been receiving global recognition, even in challenging sectors like space technology. He specifically cited India's Solar mission "Aditya L1," led by Nigar Shaji, who has earned the title of ISRO’s “Sunny Lady.” He further noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, women-led development has been a key priority, with an emphasis on empowering female entrepreneurs to place India on the global map.

Government Initiatives for Women Entrepreneurs

Dr. Singh underscored how the Modi government has provided real meaning to women empowerment since 2014 by introducing several welfare and entrepreneurship-promoting schemes. He highlighted that nearly 70% of the youth who have availed financial assistance under the PM Mudra Yojana are women, enabling them to establish businesses and create employment opportunities for others. He also mentioned the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, which supports traditional artisans and craftsmen, ensuring their skills are recognized and financially backed.

He stated that the Modi government is not only supporting women entrepreneurs but also revolutionizing work culture by merging the best elements of Indian traditions with modern innovations. This shift has enabled women to move beyond their traditional participatory roles into leadership positions in various fields.

Women-Led Startups and India's Future

Dr. Singh reiterated that the government’s policies are tailored to boost the participation of women in leadership roles across sectors, including science and technology, commerce, and space research. He encouraged women entrepreneurs to take advantage of the various schemes introduced by the government, including financial aid, capacity-building programs, and skill development initiatives.

He called upon FICCI-FLO members to contribute to India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, urging them to leverage available resources to drive innovation and economic growth. He noted that the government's efforts to integrate modernity with tradition will ensure a holistic approach to development, benefiting both contemporary industries and traditional artisan communities.

Dr. Singh concluded by stating that India's women-led businesses have immense potential to lead the global innovation race. With government support and increasing female participation in entrepreneurship, India is set to make significant strides in the global economy, creating a new era of women-led development.