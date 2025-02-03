Left Menu

Sweden's Shi'ite Mosque Controversy: A Spy Platform Allegation

Sweden's government accuses a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Stockholm of being used by Iran for espionage activities. State funding to the mosque has been halted, sparking diplomatic tensions with Iran. The mosque denies these claims and asserts its independence from any foreign influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 03-02-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The Swedish government has leveled serious accusations against a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Stockholm, claiming it serves as a hub for Iranian espionage activities. This assertion has raised alarm, with officials insisting that security services have found credible evidence pointing to threats against Sweden and its Iranian diaspora.

In response, Sweden's Minister for Social Affairs, Jakob Forssmed, declared an immediate cessation of all state funds to the Imam Ali Islamic Center. Forssmed noted that further actions are under consideration, emphasizing that government resources should not facilitate activities compromising democratic values.

The mosque, however, refutes these accusations. In a public statement, the Imam Ali Islamic Center maintained its political independence and denied receiving foreign funding. Diplomatic tensions have heightened, with Iran summoning Sweden's ambassador to protest the detention of the center's leader, amid allegations of diplomatic protocol breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

