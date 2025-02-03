Sweden's Shi'ite Mosque Controversy: A Spy Platform Allegation

The Swedish government has leveled serious accusations against a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Stockholm, claiming it serves as a hub for Iranian espionage activities. This assertion has raised alarm, with officials insisting that security services have found credible evidence pointing to threats against Sweden and its Iranian diaspora.

In response, Sweden's Minister for Social Affairs, Jakob Forssmed, declared an immediate cessation of all state funds to the Imam Ali Islamic Center. Forssmed noted that further actions are under consideration, emphasizing that government resources should not facilitate activities compromising democratic values.

The mosque, however, refutes these accusations. In a public statement, the Imam Ali Islamic Center maintained its political independence and denied receiving foreign funding. Diplomatic tensions have heightened, with Iran summoning Sweden's ambassador to protest the detention of the center's leader, amid allegations of diplomatic protocol breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)